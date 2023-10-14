Aprilia promised great things in Indonesia at the beginning of the weekend. After a very solid Friday, with Aleix Espargaró first and Maverick Viñales second in practice, excellent in low grip conditions, the Granollers and Roses drivers achieved third and second place respectively in qualifying.

Everything pointed to an excellent Sprint which, however, turned out to be disappointing. While Espargaro was condemned from the start by a bad start and slipped, involving Brad Binder in the fall. Thus, hopes were placed in Viñales. The number 12 made one of his best starts in MotoGP, even leading the race, but ended up losing ground due to the high degradation of the RS-GP.

The Noale bike suffered more than the others from the high heat that the riders encountered in Mandalika, and Viñales clearly felt the effects. The Catalan was unable to maintain his position against Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and finally Marco Bezzecchi, who overtook him on the last lap after running wide in previous attempts and not completing the maneuver, to finish in fourth position.

After the race, Viñales blamed Aprilia for the poor result, due to poor management of the Michelin tyres: “I was controlling the race, with a margin of one second, and at a certain point my tire was destroyed. There I could do nothing but take the bike to the finish line, I couldn’t defend myself”, explained Maverick.

“I don’t think it’s a problem with the tyres, but with our bike, which destroys them. We need to understand what’s happening and solve the problem for tomorrow. I rode conservatively the whole time, fixing the tires and not overdoing it. Then suddenly, with six laps to go (halfway through the race), I lost all grip. There are no regrets: we led the race and we drove well. That’s why I’m proud of my team,” continued Viñales.

The Spanish rider will change his compound strategy for the long race: “It’s not that I used more energy than in practice, but rather that I took it easy. I think that tomorrow I will use the medium tire because, on our bike, the soft it doesn’t hold.”

Finally, Viñales celebrated his first meters, although he acknowledged that Aprilia still has to work on it: “At the start, I think it was all about fine-tuning the electronics. Improving the start should be our priority for 2024”, he concluded.

