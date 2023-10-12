The seat vacated by Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda is arousing a lot of interest, despite the fact that it is known that it is a difficult position from several points of view. As Alberto Puig assures, Honda has not yet addressed the delicate issue of replacing him, but the issue is now urgent, given that the 2024 season will start on November 28 with the first official test.

Will the departure of the Spanish champion cause a domino effect within Honda, or will it simply be a matter of hiring a rider from outside the company to replace the one who has been at the helm of the program for the last eleven years? We could also see the manufacturer reorganize in two phases, with a line-up put in place in the short term for next season, before taking advantage of the expiry of several contracts at the end of 2024 to review the group’s two team line-up by 2025.

With this in mind, the name of Maverick Vinales has been among those circulated in recent days, with speculation that his future with Aprilia will be short-term – even if he currently has a contract in his pocket for 2024 – or beyond 2025 “I think it’s a scenario that every rider would like to find themselves in,” smiles the Spanish rider when the official MotoGP website asked him about these rumors.

“I know that Honda is an incredible team,” continued the rider from Roses, who joined Aprilia in 2021. “But at the moment my mind is here. I have six races ahead of me, I want to progress, finish the season on a very good note. That’s the goal.”

Questioned again during the meeting with the press on the eve of the first tests of the Indonesian GP, ​​Vinales was once again careful not to exclude any options: “For the moment I haven’t heard anything, but it’s always good to be open, to listen and understand. My compromise at the moment is to be 100% with Aprilia, there are still six races and my goal is to provide an excellent performance in the final part of the season.”

When asked if he can imagine something different from Aprilia for next year, the Spaniard smiles: “For the future, we’ll see!”. Returning to 2024, he adds: “I have a contract, but I don’t know. In this sector you never know anything. The important thing is to focus on tomorrow.”

Much less clear than Miguel Oliveira, who is said to be Honda’s primary target, Maverick Vinales remains vague. Perhaps also because yesterday the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola, was very clear saying that he expects both to respect their contracts in 2024.

Others, however, are not afraid to openly declare their interest in the handlebars that have become available in the Japanese giant’s team, starting with Johann Zarco, who already has an agreement with Honda and hopes to move from the LCR team to the Repsol-branded one. But even Fabio Di Giannantonio, left without a bike in Gresini Racing, wouldn’t mind a move to Honda at all to stay in MotoGP.

