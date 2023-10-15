In the Indonesian heat, Maverick Vinales achieved an excellent second place which gives great confidence within the team, although in reality the Mandalika weekend actually held important challenges for Aprilia. After an excellent Friday, Saturday saw significant growth from the Ducatis and the limitations of the Noale manufacturer’s bike also emerged, especially over long distances.

In fact, during the sprint race the Spaniard had lost the podium in the final laps of the race due to the high degradation found at the rear, also thanks to the very high temperatures of the asphalt which reached sixty degrees over the course of the weekend. Aware of this limit compared to the Ducatis, which on the contrary had been able to maintain a good pace from start to finish, Vinales knew that in Sunday’s race he would have to manage his pace sparingly, trying to stretch the tires as much as possible at the rear.

Although he potentially had the pace to stay within Jorge Martin’s lead in the first part of the race, who also made an impressive start from the second row, Vinales tried to manage from the start, even if he still managed to open a gap on the riders that he had behind him. Compared to Saturday, wear has improved, not only due to the choice of tire, but above all due to the compromises made by the Aprilia rider.

“Wear has improved quite a bit with the medium tyre. The truth is that I managed to be more consistent, but at the start of the race I had to maintain a very cautious approach, the 14-15 I was shortshifting trying to lower the tire temperature. It was a race where it was about keeping the rear tire alive. I’m sorry, because I had more, especially at the beginning, but that’s how it went. Sometimes you have to manage, but overall I’m very satisfied,” explained the Spaniard.

“Halfway through the race I was managing the tyre, because here we had a lot of problems in terms of tire wear. My only mission for the race was to save the tire until the end. I tried to save it well from the beginning because Martin had another pace. Maybe I could have tried to go with him, but for sure with 10 laps to go I would have finished sixth or seventh. My mission was to stay on 31 and a half for almost the entire race and I did so. Happy to have taken this direction which then took me to the podium.”

As much as Vinales tried to conserve his tyres, the drop inevitably came a few laps from the end, as he was overtaken by Francesco Bagnaia. However, the Ducati Italian also suffered at the end from the comeback from thirteenth place, not to mention that the fact of knowing that his main rival Martin was now out of the game pushed Bagnaia to be cautious, allowing the riders behind him. This wasn’t enough to find the overtaking on the last lap, also because the Spaniard also had to ease the pressure of a very fast Fabio Quartararo at the end.

“The last laps were complex because I had Fabio very close and I didn’t want to destroy the tyre, so I had to be very precise with the throttle to leave margin for the last lap. In fact, in the last round I got closer to Pecco, I tried. But in the end I am satisfied with the work we have done here.”

The next stage of the world championship will be in Australia, where Vinales hopes to be able to achieve another good result for the team. Although consumption has been a problem with an important specific weight in Indonesia, on the other hand the Aprilia representative is not particularly worried about the future: “I’m calm. I know we’re doing a great job. We want to give our best at all times and today we gave it. Of course today we were very conservative during almost the entire race because otherwise I wouldn’t have arrived (at the end) with the tyre, but that settles down. A little spring, something different, some changes that can help the life of the tires. I’m not worried about that. The important thing is that the speed is there and that’s what counts.”

