Samuele, born in 2004, father from Veneto and mother from Brazil, scored on his debut as a starter in Serie A. As a child he adored the Rossoneri. The first kicks on the beach of Fortaleza, then the explosion with the Under 19 team

The attacking midfielder of the future, protagonist in the present. At 19, Samuele Vignato could already have a couple of seasons under his belt with Bayern or Barcelona. In the summer of 2021, however, he decided to embrace the Monza project. The top clubs had called him, but Galliani was the only one to offer him a central role even though he was still a minor. The big names talked about prospects, while the Condor thought about the short term: “We have taken the best 2004 class around and we will let him play with the first team”.