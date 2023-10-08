Brianzoli took the lead in the 9th minute with Colpani, his 4th goal of the season. 2004 scored in the 18th minute. Pessina’s penalty in the 82nd minute closed the score. Bench at risk for Sousa

From our correspondent Matteo Brega

8 October – Monza (MB)

Monza beat Salernitana 3-0 with goals from Colpani, Vignato and Pessina from a penalty. For Paulo Sousa the break could be decisive in a negative way given the very lackluster performance of his team. Second consecutive victory for the Brianza team (5th positive result in a row) who follow the positions in the Europe area.

advance of Brianza

—

Raffaele Palladino surprisingly chooses Samuele Vignato from the 1st minute (debut in Serie A as a starter) behind Lorenzo Colombo together with Andrea Colpani inventing. Paulo Sousa, on his hundredth bench in the championship, must keep his place (Massimo Oddo in the stands) and relaunches Antonio Candreva from the start, recovered, with Boulaye Dia as central striker. In the 9th minute Monza took the lead with a personal action by Colpani. He takes the ball on the centre-right, fakes the conclusion with his left foot, comes back and with his right lets loose a diagonal shot which is not powerful but precise which Ochoa cannot reach. Fourth goal in the championship for the number 28 out of 6 overall. At 12′ the chorus “Galliani uno di noi” starts from the Curva Pieri and the CEO. he stands up to applaud while an emotional banner is unrolled: “Your childhood dream spans generations, bringing Monza into the firmament, is your Galliani undertaking, never abandon it. It is also our oath. Thank you”. Colpani himself tries again in the 17th minute, this time from far away and with his left foot, Ochoa blocks in two stages. Monza and Salernitana don’t raise the pace, the heat – closer to 30 degrees than 20 – and so the match is a slow inclined plane towards Brianza. In the 18th minute Gagliardini recovers and carries the ball attracting defensive attention, Vignato accompanies him on the left who is served before the opposing defense closes and finds time to put Ochoa between his legs. It’s 2-0 Monza which Di Gregorio crystallizes in the 21st minute on a diagonal shot from Candreva. Vignato comes close to scoring a double when he runs fifty meters with the ball chased by two defenders from Salerno: only Ochoa nails his diagonal. The first half ends like this, with the Salerno fans booing their team.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Salerno surrender

—

Sousa’s first shock at the restart of the match consisted of three substitutions: Bradaric, Martegani and Maggiore on for Mazzocchi, Bohinen and Legowski. After 15′ Stewart also enters for Cabral to revitalize the soul of Salernitana lined up with a formation varying between 4-1-4-1 and 4-3-3. The idea remains of a team that is not very reactive and not very interested in Sousa’s ideas, whatever they may be. In the 64th minute Palladino also helps his team. Inside Pedro Pereira and Papu Gomez instead of Ciurria and Colpani, then Birindelli and Bondo for Vignato and Kyriakopoulos. In the 73rd minute a mix-up in the midfield launches Dia on the left, Bondo moves him right as he kicks and his shot hits the crossbar and bounces off the goal line without crossing it. Thrill for Monza who are in full control of the match but “only” ahead by two goals. Sousa’s team takes courage and Di Gregorio saves himself twice from Stewart and Dia in a few seconds. In the 74th minute Candreva sent Di Gregorio flying with a violent right-footed shot. In the 76th minute, a quick restart action: Gagliardini sets it up for Colombo who opens for Papu, overlap by Birindelli who crosses for Colombo who at the far post with an empty net fails to find the way to the net in a position that is not very comfortable anyway. In the 80th minute the referee whistles a penalty for Monza: Bondo kicks and Pirola dives and saves with one arm. He beats Pessina in the 82nd minute and sets the seal: 3-0. From then on only missed opportunities: Colombo came close to making it 4-0, like Gagliardini who hit the top of the crossbar. Third consecutive defeat without scoring for the Campania team (and 8 goals conceded) who could change leadership during the break.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 8:38 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED