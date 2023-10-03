On October 20, 2012, VIGAMUS, the Video Game Museum of Rome, was bornfounded by our director Marco Accordi Rickardswhich gave Italy the second video game museum in Europe! So 11 years have passed since that day and obviously, such an important milestone should be celebrated properly!

VIGAMUS 11th anniversary celebrations will be held precisely from 20 to 22 October 2023, in Via Sabotino 4. Those interested can go to the museum from 10:00 to 20:00 to enjoy a weekend full of surprises and news. Details on the museum’s celebrations will be revealed in the next few days, so we invite you to follow the Vigamus social networks so as not to miss any updates.

Domenico De Rosa 3 October 2023

My name is Domenico, but many people know me online as TheRedDevil… although on Facebook my nickname is “Auditore” and I can’t even change it. Having started playing video games with the legendary Atari 2600, today I am an (almost) hardened “sonaro”, but don’t tell anyone, eh! I love survival horror games with or without zombies… but if there are zombies in them it’s much better! Ah, if you don’t like The Last of Us, know that we can’t be friends in any way!