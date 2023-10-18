Suara.com – In a discussion regarding Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone, Vietnamese media, The Thao 247, detailed the fierce competition that will occur between the participants in this group.

Group F consists of four countries, namely Iraq, the Philippines, Vietnam and the Indonesian National Team, and they all have their own strengths.

The Thao 247 considers that Iraq has the potential to be the strongest participant in this group.

This is based on their superior ranking compared to the other three group participants.

Iraq has a history of achievements to be reckoned with, such as winning the Arabian Gulf Cup by beating Oman in a prolonged match.

“Iraq can be said to be the strongest team,” wrote The Thao.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian National Team is also seen as an opponent to watch out for.

The impressive performance of Ramadhan Sananta and his colleagues in the last few matches is a reference that they can be disruptive participants in Group F.

However, Vietnam, on the other hand, is experiencing a negative trend in the last few matches.

Even so, they have the potential to rise, and the 2026 World Cup Qualification group stage matches in the Asia Zone will be a golden opportunity for them to do just that.