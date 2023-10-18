The McMurtry Spéirling – which broke the hill climb record at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​– is ready for production in the form of the even faster Spéirling Pure. Price tag? Converted to approximately 1.1 million euros. High time to get some more information about that. Top Gear therefore puts Max Chilton to the test.

Chilton became a development driver at McMurtry after his short F1 career. He is forever immortalized in the history books of Goodwood by completing the climb in 39.08 seconds with the Spéirling. This made Chilton almost a second faster than the previous record, which was held by Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen ID R.

What makes the McMurtry Spéirling Pure so fast?

The new Spéirling Pure gets all the tricks McMurtry put on Chilton’s record car. This means two electric motors that send 1,015 hp to the rear wheels. Thanks to a 60-kWh battery, you should be able to drive ten laps of Silverstone at full speed in one go. A total length of 58.9 kilometers. You can then charge the battery back to 100 percent in 20 minutes.

The top speed is 305 km/h and in the corners you can endure forces of up to 3G thanks to a patented system that offers ‘downforce on demand’. McMurtry wants to build around a hundred examples of the Spéirling Pure, with the first cars to be delivered in 2025. But who is actually behind this company? And what are the differences between the record car and the Pure? You will find out in this video.