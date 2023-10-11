Images taken by one of the rover’s navigation cameras (NavCams) were used to create a video, consisting of 21 frames captured at four-second intervals and sped up 20 times.

Similar to small tornadoes, these vertical columns of wind form when pockets of hot air near the surface rise quickly through the cold air above them.

By studying it, scientists hope to learn more about the Martian atmosphere and improve their weather models.

The “dust devil” was spotted at the western rim of Jezero Crater at a location called “Thorofare Ridge.” Using data from the images, mission scientists determined that this “dust devil” was about 4 km (2.5 mi) from the rover and about 60 meters (200 feet) in diameter.

Dust devils are a common phenomenon on Mars and usually grow much larger than those on Earth (due to low-pressure conditions). Like much larger dust storms that can sometimes involve the entire planet, these tornadoes are one of the mechanisms responsible for moving and redistributing dust around Mars.