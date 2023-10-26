loading…

Video shows Israeli armored vehicles opening a road towards the Gaza Strip, ahead of a possible ground offensive. Photo/Insider

TEL AVIV – Armored vehicles Israel has opened a path to Gaza Strip ahead of a possible land invasion. This is based on a video shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The footage shows dozens of armored vehicles clearing piles of dirt and building several paths near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

A group of military vehicles was seen leaving tracks on the ground as they crossed northern Gaza.

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

According to OSINT Defender, an open source intelligence monitor, the vehicles include the Merkava Mark lV main battle tank, the Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozer, and the Puma armored engineering vehicle, .

Armored vehicles were also seen opening the entrance to Gaza.

OSINT Defender said the route would “likely be used” by the IDF in future land invasions as quoted by Insider, Friday (27/10/2023).