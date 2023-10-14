Napoli is a great European club. I’m making a dream come true. I am in a great team that aims to win many trophies and I want to play many matches to repay the affection of the fans. My idol has always been my father who taught me to play football. He wasn’t a professional but he taught me. I am inspired by Thiago Silva. A great footballer and a great person. I am a footballer with great determination, good speed and coverage. Serie A is a very demanding championship. All players, especially defenders, should pass through here. You improve so much defensively.

Regarding the Champions League, I can’t explain the emotions I felt. I have always seen the Cup from videogames and now I can play it and hear the music we all know. I like Naples a lot because it reminds me of Rio De Janeiro. Lots of heat, sun, sea and always smiling people. In my free time I play video games, I go shopping at the mall and I really like Samba. The best music genre there is. My favorite artist is Zeca Pagodinho. I recommend you listen to it. I don’t like dancing, but I sing. When I arrived in Naples during the presentation ritual I counted Michel Telo. I know little Neapolitan. I’m trying to learn Italian first. Hello uagliu, thanks to everyone and always go to Naples!”.

October 14, 2023 (changed October 14, 2023 | 5:30 pm)

