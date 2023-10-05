With a time of 6 minutes and 48.328 seconds on the Nürburgring, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is not exactly slow. Yet Manthey Racing believes it is necessary to make the ‘racing car for the road’ a little faster. YouTuber CarSpyMedia did his work and spotted the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with items from Manthey on the Nordschleife. The images and sound are delightful.

According to the YouTube channel, Manthey tested with different settings and wheels. The set of indigo blue rims seen below don’t seem to match the rest of the look very much. Anyway, the Manthey package should also bring better brakes, new aero parts and a new chassis set-up. All in all, the GT3 RS should also become lighter from the Manthey treatment.

Manthey previously also made a package for the Porsche 911 GT3. After the overhaul, that version went through the Green Hell four seconds faster. We are curious how much time can be saved with the RS version. Watch – and especially listen – to the images of Manthey’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the Nordschleife below.