The biggest mistake you can make during a test drive is driving while the salesman is sitting next to you. But what if the car catches fire? Are you responsible or is the seller out of luck? However the insurance companies will fight this out, a potential customer and a seller of a McLaren Artura fortunately escaped unscathed when the hybrid supercar caught fire.

The seller and interested party were less than 4 kilometers from the McLaren showroom and drove towards the British M1 motorway. According to The Telegraph, the Artura unexpectedly caught fire. There was enough time to park the car next to the road and get out safely. It then took the local fire brigade more than half an hour to extinguish the McLaren.

To prevent another fire, the 7.4-kWh lithium-ion battery was removed from the car. According to a McLaren spokesperson, the brand is aware of the incident and an investigation is being launched into how the fire happened. In any case, the financial loss of the Artura is a heavy burden. In the Netherlands, a price of 235,500 euros was announced at the presentation of the McLaren Artura.

Specifications of the McLaren Artura

For those generous two euros you get a 3.0-liter V6 engine with two turbos and an electric motor. Together they produce 680 hp. The Artura goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 330 km/h. A copy that is not listed as the car in the painful images below can drive approximately 30 kilometers electrically.