Is the Ferrari Roma Spider the best-looking compact supercar you can buy today? That’s up to you. But here are the facts. It’s hard to see, but a fair amount of work has been done to the rear of the Roma to accommodate the new folding roof. By the way, the Roma Spider is the first Ferrari with a fabric roof and a front engine since the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS4.

The 3.9-liter V8 turbo engine has not changed, nor has the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. With 620 hp and 760 Nm of torque, you can reach 100 km/h just as quickly as in the coupe: 3.4 seconds. And while the Spider has gained 84 kilos compared to the version with the fixed roof. But what is it like to drive the Ferrari Roma Spider? More about this in the video.