As long as cars do not all drive themselves, we will continue to complain about each other’s driving behavior. At times like this you would prefer to have spikes on your rims like in Ben-Hur. That’s not allowed, we suspect, but you can have a crane mounted on the roof of your car to put road abusers in their place. Hah. The crane for the roof is called the e-bike lifter.

Pender invented the crane. So the invention is there to put electric bicycles on the roof without lifting a hernia – but regular bicycles should not be a problem either. Electric bicycles weigh between 23 and 29 kilos. The crane itself is made of aluminum and stainless steel and weighs almost 12 kilos. So make sure that your roof racks can carry around 70 kilos.

How much does the crane cost to lift e-bikes onto the roof of your car?

Installing is quite simple. You attach the lifter to the carriers, hang your bike on the hook and the telescopic arm does the heavy work. The hitchhiker costs 799 euros. An additional 13.43 euros will be added if you have it shipped to the Netherlands or Belgium. Maybe it is a nice gift from the family to grandparents who like to go on a cycling holiday.