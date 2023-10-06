Emery’s team builds a lot, but is very imprecise: a goal from McGinn saves them at the end. The Turks came back from 2-0 to 2-3. For Lille only a draw at Klaksvik.

Elmar Bergonzini

5 October – MILAN

There is no shortage of surprises, as well as disappointments, in the Conference League. On the second day of the group stage, Lille drew 0-0 at small Klaksvik. The French are currently second in the standings, -2 behind Slovan Bratislava. The match between Besiktas and Lugano was very exciting: the Turks led by two goals but were overturned by the Swiss in the last 10 minutes. And it is a defeat that in a balanced group like the one that also includes Bodo and Bruges, can cost you dearly…

the afternoon races

In group A, Lille, who had already won the 3 points in the first game, were flat and drew at home to Klaksvik (club from the Faroe Islands). The coach of the French Fonseca (formerly Roma) decides to do some turnover. He rests, for example, striker David, to give space to the young and promising Virginius (born in 2003) who however hurls the ball against the crossbar in the 57th minute. Only at the end did David enter the field, but by then it was late. It therefore ends 0-0. However, the Slovaks of Slovan Bratislava find themselves with full points, who beat the Slovenians of Ljubljana 1-0. The victory was deserved: in the first half the former Pescara player Vladimir Weiss missed a penalty, but in the second half Aleksandar Cavric scored the decisive goal, again from 11 metres. Group B was very balanced: Gent beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 with a brace from Tissoudali, who did well to collect an assist from De Sart. The match actually offered little emotion, with the hosts limiting themselves to controlling the lead, before doubling their lead towards the end. Zorya also gains 4 points, beating Breidablik 1-0 away. 19-year-old Ukrainian Igor Gorbach scored his first professional goal. In group C, Plzen won in a comeback, capable of conquering the Astana field. For the Czech Republic club it is the second victory in two matches in the competition. It was Chory and Kalvach who overturned Tomasov’s initial lead. Dinamo Zagreb, however, was disappointed with a surprise defeat on the field of Kosovar side Ballkani, who had only won one point at home in the group stage last year. It ends 2-0, Kryeziu and Hamidi scoring. Finally group D: Bruges wins an important victory at Bodo. Score Vanaken. However, the home team finished the match without having created any real opportunities to equalise. Besiktas instead commits suicide: the Turks were leading 2-0 at home against Lugano (a brace from Aboubakar). However, left with ten men due to the double yellow for Rosier, the hosts collapsed in the final minutes: in the 81st minute Aliseda’s goal, in the 86th minute Vladi’s goal and in the 90th minute Bailly’s own goal allowed Lugano to win the victory which puts the Swiss at the top of the group, together with Bruges, at 4.

THE EVENING’S MATCHES

In Fiorentina’s group, Genk won 2-0 against Cukaricki. The Belgians won away with goals from Heynen and Paintsil, thus rising to 4 points, like Ferencvaros who they will face in the next round. The home team missed two good opportunities, but both were already 2-0. In group E, Aston Villa again disappointed as, after losing 3-2 on their debut against Legia, they beat Bosnian Zrinjski with extreme difficulty: it ended 1-0. Zaniolo’s team (starter) kicked more than 20 times towards the opponent’s goal, but it was too imprecise. The winning goal came only in the 94th minute with McGinn. AZ who eliminated Lazio last year instead won 1-0 with a goal from the solid Pavlidis. The standings show all four teams with 3 points. In group G Hjk were caught up by Aberdeen: they finished 1-1. This allows Paok and Eintracht to lead the group. The Greeks have full points, having beaten the Germans 2-1 (second with 3 points), who won the Europa League in 2022. Marmoush’s goal was therefore useless, Zivkovic and Koulierakis were decisive for the Greeks. Nordsjaelland wins 7-1 against Ludogorets. The only double scorer is Benjamin Nygren. King also scored a brace for Fernerbahce, who beat Trnava 2-1 away. The Turks are still with full points.

