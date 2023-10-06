With Socios.com, digital token holders had access to every corner of the facility including the pitch before the match

The magic of digital tokens gave a Saturday worth remembering to five Valencia Fan Token holders. Together with their companions, the lucky fans enjoyed the historic victory of their favorite team against Atletico Madrid from an unforgettable perspective. The initiative, promoted by Socios.com, the fan engagement platform with over 2 million users, also included a tour of the Mestalla, the centenary stadium founded a century ago, way back in 1923.

Before the starting whistle of the match the small group of fans therefore visited every corner of the sports facility, from the press room where Ruben Baraja answers journalists’ questions to the stands where the fans are at the heart of the fans, and then concluded the tour with a walk on the grass of the field. All this before enjoying a victory that hadn’t happened for nine years. Valencia had failed to beat Atletico Madrid in 17 consecutive matches. But on Saturday the music changed thanks to Hugo Duro’s brace and Javi Guerra’s great goal. A 3-0 that made the experience of digital token holders even more special, embellishing it with an unforgettable victory.