In group A, Pro Vercelli won, in group B Cesena slowed down, in group C Benevento stopped by Picerno

Here’s everything that happened in Sunday’s packed program. The eighth round of Serie C will be completed on Monday evening with 4 postponements (including Pescara-Vis Pesaro and Casertana-Avellino).

Vicenza had a great opportunity to close the gap at the top after the half setbacks of Padua and Mantua. But Aimo Diana’s team wasted it badly, falling at Menti to Renate (2-1, second knockout in a row peppered with boos from the crowd): without Rossi and with Ferrari half-service on the bench, Vicenza didn’t break the deadlock in the first half and found himself punished in the second half by Sorrentino’s masterful free-kick and Rolando’s left-footed shot from the edge (Scarsella’s shortening goal was useless, in full injury time). Pro Vercelli scores a great success, led by Mustacchio for the third consecutive success: on the Giana pitch it ends 3-2, the Lombards take the lead twice with Tommaso Fumagalli and then with Fall but they are reached blow for blow and then overcome from the hat-trick of exploits of the Pro captain (left turn, right volley from 30 meters and diagonal cross to the corner). Fiorenzuola, in the meantime, has announced the dismissal of coach Andrea Bonatti after Friday’s bad defeat against Legnago: in his place, Francesco Turrini (former player of, among others, Piacenza and Napoli) is likely to be promoted from the Primavera.

Curi’s big match ends in a draw, between the only two undefeated teams in the group: Perugia reaches Torres (1-1) and stops the streak of only victories for the Sassari team, the first goal among professionals from 19-year-old Seghetti who replies is decisive to Fischnaller, stopping the Sassari goal’s unbeaten run between championship and cup at 681′. In the end it’s a good point for both, especially because Cesena doesn’t take advantage of it. At Manuzzi, in fact, Sestri Levante snatched a point (2-2), preventing what would have been the seventh victory in a row for Mimmo Toscano’s team: the Bianconeri took the lead twice with a brace from defender Ciofi, but were reached first by Pane and then by Strong (at the end, under the Mare curve, Ogunseye missed the opportunity for the new and definitive overtaking). Carrarese’s success against Ancona (1-0) arrives (very) late in injury time: Zuelli’s left-footed shot is decisive in the 97th minute, capitalizing on the entire second half of numerical superiority due to Peli’s expulsion shortly before the interval. Third victory in a row for Recanatese, which forces Arezzo to another defeat with a goal in each half (2-0): Sbaffo and Carpani score, both inspired by Melchiorri in the role of assist man. Spal doesn’t take off, despite Colucci’s treatment: at the Mazza it ends 0-0 against Fermana, the Ferrarese complain about a crossbar hit by Valentini’s head but they don’t convince. Fabio Gallo’s Entella continues to rise again: the 2-1 win over Gubbio comes after Spina’s early lead from Umbria, with Corbari on the half hour mark and Bonini in the second half – after switching to 4-3-3 – well done to overturn the score (at 1-0, guests protesting due to a suspicious contact in the area).

Juve Stabia are increasingly serious: Meli’s goal (in from the bench already in the first half, replacing the injured Bentivegna) is enough for Guido Pagliuca’s team to overcome fluctuating Catania (1-0) and extend their lead plus three on the pursuers. Thiam’s goal remains unbeaten in home matches and in Castellammare they dream of a ride similar to that of 2018/19, when Fabio Caserta was on the bench (present at Menti, in the stands, taking advantage of the Serie B break). In the trio with 15 points (altitude already reached by Foggia) there is Benevento, held at 2-2 at Vigorito by an excellent Picerno who can also complain: Lucani ahead twice with a brace from top scorer Murano (8 goals), in the middle Marotta’s provisional equalizer on a penalty and Kubica’s definitive equalizer (with Benevento down to ten, due to Marotta’s expulsion). Daniele Di Donato’s surprising Latina also has the same points as Andreoletti’s team: 3-2 at Monopoli with the signatures of Mastroianni, Del Sole and Di Donato, Starita’s brace arrives too late to put the Apulians back in the running. In Iacovone behind closed doors – and with the fans making themselves heard from outside – Capuano’s Taranto finds three very important points against Crotone (2-1) and puts Zauli’s bench at serious risk: the guests’ match turns at the crossroads of the posts hit by Tribuzzi at 0-0, then Taranto left their mark with the elusive Kanoute on the counterattack and with Cianci’s header, making Tumminello’s late flash useless. Plescia’s acrobatics in the 17th minute were enough for Messina to overcome Giugliano, who was unlucky shortly before on the crossbar hit by the former Gladestony player: for Modica, 8 of the 9 points won came to Franco Scoglio. Sorrento is overwhelming, placing the poker of four on the Francavilla field (5-1), interrupting Virtus’s useful series: the second consecutive success for Maiuri’s team – which is now reaping, after having sown so much in terms of play at the beginning of the season – came thanks to braces from Vitale and Ravasio and a goal from Scala, with only Izzillo scoring for the hosts midway through the first half.

