Suara.com – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin will invite three vice presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election to have lunch together. They are Mahfud MD, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

However, Maruf admitted that he did not know when the lunch agenda would take place because the three vice presidential candidates were outside Jakarta.

“Indeed, I am scheduled to meet with the vice presidential candidate, but we are still arranging the time, because this is going around everyone,” said the Vice President on the sidelines of visiting the Dahlia Posyandu in Jambi, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Maruf explained that apart from inviting them to a luncheon, they would also have discussions as an effort to prevent tension and conflict from arising in the 2024 elections.

“These days we are lobbying (time adjustments) as to when the three of them will be in Jakarta. It turns out it’s not an easy problem (finding time adjustments). One is in Central Java, one is in East Java, one is in Papua, said Maruf.

In the meeting later, Vice President Ma’ruf said he would invite the vice presidential candidates to discuss efforts to reduce conflict. They were asked to keep reminding their supporters.

“Because after all what’s below, what’s above, these contestants, both the supporting parties, the presidential and vice presidential candidates and their respective winning teams. Well, if possible, the tension will (decrease). The atmosphere is peaceful, cool, our elections won’t cause any problems, he said.

Jokowi Invites Presidential Candidates

Previously, President Jokowi hosted three presidential candidates with lunch at the Palace on Monday (30/10). In this regard, the Vice President believes that the president, as head of state, wants the contestation to avoid divisions.

The President, according to Ma’ruf Amin, wants to continue to provide understanding to contestants so that they compete fairly, honestly and do not create conflict.

“Also avoiding hoaxes. In order to comply with the corridor,” he said. (Between)