Very soon the story that marked a generation arrives on Antena 3. After its success on atresplayer, Cristo y Rey, arrives on Antena 3.

Starring Jaime Lorente, who plays Ángel Cristo, and Belén Cuesta who takes on the role of Bárbara Rey, this biopic transports us to one of the eras that left its mark.

The daily life of Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey marked the media agenda of Spanish society during the last decades of the 20th century. Every step they took was news. Christ, the best and most famous tamer in the world; Rey, the most desired woman in Spain for her work as an actress and vedette. And together they formed the most popular couple of the moment.

A fleeting courtship that in a few weeks materialized into a marriage full of lights and shadows; that she tried to get away from the spotlight with the circus as a backdrop, but that she did not stop being in the spotlight for a single day.

Bárbara Rey’s most secret loves, her wedding to Ángel Cristo and everything that came after, will be some of the moments that we can see in fiction.

He, the best trainer in the world. She, the most desired woman in Spain. One day her paths crossed and everything changed. Don’t miss Cristo y Rey on Antena 3!