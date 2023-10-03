

The Lonnekermeer nature reserve is managed by Landschap Overijssel. It is an oasis of peace, even though it is sandwiched between Enschede, Oldenzaal and Hengelo. Many orchids, butterflies and dragonflies can be found here. At the lake, helicopter-like animals skim around your head. The male of the eastern white-faced dragonfly is blue and has a typical white head. “It is still very scarce and it has disappeared almost everywhere. But as you can see, it is slowly coming back here. That is because the water quality is good here and the groundwater enters the surface water.”