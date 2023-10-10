The Gboard keyboard for Android has revolutionized the way we interact with our mobile devices. As digital communication has become a fundamental part of our daily lives, having a good keyboard has become essential.

One of the most outstanding aspects of Gboard is its speed and precision in writing. Thanks to its advanced text prediction system, this keyboard is able to anticipate your words and sentences, allowing you to type faster and more efficiently.

In addition, it has a series of extremely interesting functions that those Android users who use it should know about.

In summary, The Gboard keyboard for Android goes far beyond being a simple writing toolas it has become a versatile and customizable platform that improves the communication experience on Android devices in every way imaginable:

Glide Typing

The first of the very interesting functions of the Gboard keyboard for Android is the fact that write words by swiping from one letter to another instead of pressing each key individually.

You can achieve this by doing the following:

Go to Settings of your Android device. Touch Language and input. Choose Gboard as your default keyboard. Open any app where you can enter text. Press and hold the key on the keyboard and select the icon Swipe keyboard. (usually represented by a pencil icon). Now you can slide your finger from one letter to another to form words. Gboard will predict the word you’re typing and display it in the suggestions area.

Google search integrated into the Gboard keyboard

Another very interesting function of the Gboard keyboard for Android is that it has a google search bar incorporated.

This will allow you to search for information, images, news and everything you need directly from the keyboard, without having to open a separate navigation application. The steps to achieve this are as follows:

Open any app where you can type text. Playing google search bar at the top of the keyboard (usually represented by a search icon). Type your search query and press Enter or the search arrow. The search results performed by Google will be displayed directly in the application in which you are typing.

Text prediction and auto-correction

Continuing with very interesting functions of the Gboard keyboard for Android, you should know what it offers word suggestions as you type and automatically corrects typing errors.

This is a great thing, as it learns your writing style over time and improves its predictions to suit you.

It is not necessary to configure this feature, since Gboard has it enabled by default. As you type, Gboard will suggest words and autocorrect spelling mistakes. If you want to turn off autocorrect or customize the settings, you can do so in Gboard settings through the Settings from your device > Custom Themes on the Gboard keyboard for Android.

Custom themes on the Gboard keyboard for Android

You can customize the look and feel of Gboard by choosing from a wide variety of themes and backgrounds. Even you can set your own background image for the keyboard:

Open the settings of the Gboard application or access the keyboard settings from the Settings of your device. Click on He and select one from the list of defaults or choose My image to set your own custom background image.

Emojis and GIFs: quick access on the Gboard keyboard for Android

Among the very interesting functions of the Gboard keyboard for Android is having quick access to a large selection of emojis and GIFs.

You will be able to search for them by keywords or categories and send them directly from the keyboard in your conversations. To achieve this you must do the following:

When you’re in an app that allows you to write messages, tap the emoji icon on the keyboard (usually a smiley face icon). You will see a wide selection of emojis and GIFs that you can explore. You can search for emojis by keywords in the search bar or browse the available categories.

Instant translation with the Gboard keyboard for Android

The last of the most interesting functions of the Gboard keyboard for Android is the one that allows you translate text in real time while you write.

You can write in one language and see translations in another, which is especially useful for communicating in different languages.

Activate instant translation in Gboard by going to the Keyboard settings. Enable the option Translate and select the languages ​​you want to translate between. When you type, Gboard will show the real-time translation at the top of the keyboard.

Here are some examples of how to use some of Gboard’s most notable features on your Android device.

Please note that the locations and names of the options may vary slightly depending on the version of Android and Gboard you are using.

Even so, it is time for you to start enjoying these very interesting functions of the Gboard keyboard for Android that you just read, to get the most out of it.