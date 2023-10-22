The Samsung 980 PRO is one of the best SSDs you can buy for less than 120 euros.

The Samsung 980 PRO is very fast and reliable

Samsung is always synonymous with quality when we talk about SSD, hence it is the world’s number one brand in flash memories since 2003. Well, this time we have to talk about the Samsung 980 PRO 2 TB. This SSD is one of the best sellers and can now be yours for 78 euros less than the recommended price, as long as we take into account that it costs 197.99 euros on the Samsung website.

Now you can get this SSD for much less than what it costs on Samsung’s website. And it is that both on Amazon and on PcComponentes. Needless to say, it is very attractive price for an SSD that has more than 24,300 reviews and a score of 4.8 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is an offer that you cannot miss if you want to improve the performance of your computer and increase the storage capacity.

Get the Samsung 980 PRO 2 TB SSD for 119.99 euros on Amazon

The Samsung 980 PRO is a NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD that offers Read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively, which makes it a very fast SSD, and this is perfect for gaming and video editing, among other tasks that are very demanding. In addition, it has advanced thermal control technology that prevents overheating and maintains optimal performance even under intensive use conditions.

With its 2 TB capacity, the Samsung 980 PRO gives you allows you to store all your games, programs, photos, videos and files without space problems. As for its installation, it only takes a couple of minutes. Now, remember that once installed you will have to reinstall Windows 11 or the operating system you usually use, so before doing anything we recommend that you make a backup copy.

So now you know, if you are looking for a high capacity SSD that is fast and reliable, then Don’t hesitate and take advantage of this offer, you won’t regret it. There is no color if we compare it with a SATA SSD, the latter usually has a reading speed of about 550 MB/s, while the Samsung 980 PRO can reach 7,000 MB/s, as long as your computer’s motherboard has a port PCIe 4.0. Otherwise, you will lose a lot of performance.

