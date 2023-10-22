The script has been proposed many times during the 2023 season, but the sprint race in Austin was exemplary in its ability to highlight the qualities of the Red Bull RB19. In the qualifying sessions held late in the morning, poleman Max Verstappen got the start from the pole with 55 thousandths of an advantage over Charles Leclerc, 69 over Lewis Hamilton and 101 over Lando Norris. At the end of the 19 laps of the sprint race, the margin between the world champion was very different, around half a second per lap over Hamilton, almost a second over Ferrari. A gap ten times greater than what was seen in qualifying.

“I think this demonstrates the qualities that our car has in managing these tires – commented Christian Horner – it is a crucial quality of our project, not exploiting the tires too much, it is one of the priorities in our objectives”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, finished second in the Austin Sprint race

In the first five laps Hamilton deceived himself, giving the impression that he could at least put pressure on the race leader, but it was only a question of DRS, which was particularly effective considering the size of the rear wings used in Austin. As soon as Verstappen managed to put a second of margin between himself and Lewis, he literally took flight. “He put the cruise on,” joked Hamilton, highlighting the impossibility of being able to keep up with his opponent’s pace.

“I still managed to observe him closely for a while – Lewis explained regarding Verstappen – not that it hasn’t happened before this season, but I was in a good position to be able to analyze how Red Bull is performing. Our goal is to understand where we are in terms of performance, if there are points where we are stronger, and where we are weaker.”

“Obviously we saw that we all struggled at the end…” concluded Lewis, alluding to the much better state of Verstappen’s tires at the end of the race.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates victory on Saturday

In today’s Grand Prix Max will start from sixth position, but from what emerged in the sprint race, his performance tends to increase (compared to his rivals) as the laps go by.

“Yes, the pace of the car is very good – confirmed Max – I hope to be able to confirm myself even with a full tank of fuel. But starting from sixth position is not ideal, so regardless of the pace he will be called upon to make some overtaking. In the end I know I have everything I need to win, but it will be a different story, having to pass opponents entails the risk of using the tires more.”

Direct opponents use less mince: “I don’t think we will be able to contain him for long,” admitted Leclerc.

