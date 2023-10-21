The final sixth place certainly cannot be a source of satisfaction for Max Verstappen, who on every occasion tries to aim for the best possible result and, in the case of qualifying, for that pole position which eluded him today for having exceeded the limits of the track.

Initially, in fact, the Dutchman had managed to conquer first position after a less than enthusiastic opening attempt in Q3. In the second run Verstappen was able to overtake Charles Leclerc by just five thousandths but, having crossed the white line exiting turn 19, the Red Bull driver then saw his time erased, thus having to settle for the time recorded in the first attempt.

The three-time world champion explained that, in reality, everything started from a mistake in turn one, where he had made a micro-blockage and ended up slightly wide, thus having to push and dare in the rest of the lap to compensate for what he initially lost. Suffice it to say that in the comparison with Leclerc in the first corner, in fact, the Red Bull number 1 recorded a speed approximately 10 km/h lower than his Ferrari rival. This led him to seek the maximum in turn nineteen, where he was aware of being at the limit, if not beyond the white line.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Furthermore, to this there was also the time on the straight, where the Red team gained several hundredths which weighed on the total at the end of the lap: “I knew that in turn 19 it would be at the limit. I made a small mistake in Turn 1, so I had to push the rest of the lap. They are small margins, honestly I didn’t even end up understeering, I just tried to maximize the corner and I misjudged slightly. There is little margin when you push to the limit. Clearly sorry, but to make Sunday more fun,” said Verstappen, explaining what happened in Q3.

In fact, in that last attempt, the standard bearer of the Milton Keynes team had set the record split time in the third sector, but the cancellation of the time effectively made the effort made in vain.

On Sunday Verstappen will therefore be forced to start from sixth place, but he is confident that he has some margin to be able to recover and overtake his rivals, which could make the race, at least from his point of view, more interesting: “It’s certainly not ideal, but I also started further back on the grid. If you have good pace, you will be able to pass and move up the grid. Obviously tomorrow is the day dedicated to sprinting, let’s see what we can do.”

“Obviously we want to win, which is why today wasn’t the ideal scenario. But it’s a long weekend, there are things we can do better, I hope we’ll have fun.”

