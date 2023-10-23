And there are fifty of them! Max Verstappen wins the United States GP at the end of a very tactical race and in Texas the Dutch gunslinger scores one of his most difficult victories: starting sixth, Max had to sweat the proverbial sweats to get the better of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes. Verstappen was sensational in overtaking, but this time the RB19 did not make his life easy, so much so that the three-time world champion complained on the radio about the brakes, inviting his engineer Lambiase not to disturb him while he was busy detached. Verstappen collects the 15th pearl of the season, tying the score with last year’s sequence and breaking the tradition that in Austin only those who started from the front row won.

Mercedes has something to regret because Hamilton finished just over two seconds behind Red Bull: Lewis made the most of the new W14 package which is a decisive step forward, but the Brackley team probably lost the race by holding the seven-time world champion went out two laps too many in the first stint, when the Stella wall hoped that the Englishman could try a one-stop strategy. A mistake that cost Hamilton dearly as he lost those few seconds that probably would have put him in a position to fight on equal terms with Verstappen.

Lewis had understood before his engineers that he was wasting a great opportunity, but then he tried until the end to get Verstappen. Lando Norris finished on the third step of the podium with McLaren: the Englishman, who started on the front row, realized that he didn’t have the pace to counter the first two with greater tire wear. Norris, however, achieved an important result by taking the Woking team to overtake Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, despite Oscar Piastri being forced to retire early on due to a hydraulic problem after a hard contact with the Esteban Ocon’s Alpine which forced the Frenchman to stop immediately.

McLaren now has a 7-point lead over Aston Martin and reveals that it is a team that has managed to turn around a season that started from the back of the grid. Ferrari remained off the podium: in fourth place is Carlos Sainz and not the poleman, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque stepped aside when he saw the Spaniard who was arriving on the horn with the hope of going for a podium which then didn’t arrive.

The Spaniard finished four seconds behind McLaren, significantly reducing the gap seen in Qatar, but Ferrari’s ambitions were different: Maranello’s idea was to take a risk with Leclerc to aspire to something more than a third podium. Charles saw his first stint extended until lap 23, with the intention of bringing the red car to the finish line with just one stop. The option didn’t pay off and Leclerc ended up sixth, having to give way due to a drop in hard tires which wasn’t difficult to predict, given that the SF-23 is certainly not a car that knows how to preserve its tyres. The Ferrari driver, in fact, also had to give way to Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and managed to contain the return of George Russell who arrived close to the Monegasque. It is not clear where this suicidal strategy was born, given that tire wear is one of Ferrari’s endemic defects. An error of presumption was made, given that Leclerc could have aspired to something more substantial than a disappointing sixth place.

Ferrari has taken a hit and the fourth and sixth American places do not repay the expectations of the Cavallino which had taken a good pole position: the result is that Mercedes extends its advantage in the place of honor in the Constructors’ table with a margin that is increased to 31 points with four races remaining.

George Russell did not shine with the black arrow, paying a large gap to the much better Hamilton. Pierre Gasly’s eighth place was positive with Alpine ahead of Lance Stroll who, finally, returned to the points with Aston Martin. The Canadian, like Fernando Alonso, started from the pit lane to return to the aerodynamic configuration that worked better than the new package that was brought to the USA. Alonso was forced to retire due to a floor problem and Stroll made a good comeback worth two points, provided they don’t evaporate, because Lance, after the grid formation laps, had gone to line up on the straight, rather than returning to the pits. A serious mistake that could cost him dearly!

Closing the top 10 is Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese also randomly brings a second point thanks to the fastest lap obtained on the last lap with a set of softs: Yuki arrived at 1’38″139, taking it away from his teammate team Daniel Ricciardo who would not have gotten the additional point because he was outside the ten.