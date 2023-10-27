Every question asked to Max Verstappen regarding the “sprint race” becomes an assist to express his disappointment. The world champion doesn’t like the format, and argues without filters. Yesterday in Mexico City the conversation began by talking about the impact that the sprint weekend had on the disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc, then Max went on the attack, wondering why Formula 1 decided to introduce this format and indicating the path to follow according to his vision of entertainment on the track.

“We know that with that format you only have an hour to fine-tune everything – commented Max speaking of the double disqualification – and if afterwards you discover you have a problem there is nothing the team can do. In the specific case of Austin, the only possibility could have been to increase the tire pressure, but then you run with four balloons…”. Regarding the controversy over the post-race checks, which involved only four cars regarding the checks that led to the disqualifications, Verstappen believes that little can be done. “If we decided to check all the cars he would mean that the official classification would arrive on Tuesday – he commented smiling – the problem is that it is simply impossible to check everything”.

“I think no team wants to run the risk of being illegal – added Max – and random checks are a good deterrent. But it is not possible to check every single part of all the cars, we would need 100 more people. However, I believe that if a critical issue emerges from checking one car, the other one from that team should also be checked, given that normally the setups of the teammates are the same or very similar.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen won the last sprint in the USA, becoming world champion for the third time at the end of the sprint in Qatar

Let’s get rid of sprint weekends…

However, according to Verstappen, there is another possibility to avoid what happened in Austin, and he doesn’t take any time to highlight it. “I think we should just get rid of the sprint weekends, so everyone can tune their car like they usually do, what happened in Austin wouldn’t have happened on a normal weekend. We too have been conditioned, we have been a little too conservative, but it is still better than the opposite scenario.”

“But (regarding the sprint format) I always ask myself: why? Why do we have to try to invent something? I think our product works best if we make sure the cars are competitive and stay that way for a long time. Why do we always invent new things? It almost seems crazy, we always have to invent something. I mean, the rules don’t change in football, it’s been that way for 100 years. Why do we suddenly need to invent other things to try to make it fun?”

“I believe that the success of our sport comes from having many single-seaters close together competing for a victory – concluded Max – if you have that you don’t need a sprint format. The objective must be to bring the teams’ performances closer together, this is the main aspect. Then we can work to encourage overtaking, so as not to have problems when following an opponent, but the crucial aspect is to have multiple teams fighting for victory, this makes our sport interesting. And I add that winning a sprint race doesn’t give me satisfaction, then they do what they want, but as far as I’m concerned I find this format really uninteresting.”

Leggi anche: