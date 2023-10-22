Austin and its bumps, on an asphalt that is always lumpy despite the attempt to level the track, for a change exalts Max Verstappen who takes his Red Bull RB19 to the top of the time table with a time of 1’35″912 obtained with the soft compound in the first, and only, free practice session of the United States GP. This time the Milton Keynes technicians did not make a mistake with the car’s resolution as had happened in Singapore, but as in Marina Bay there is Ferrari to undermine the three-time world champion.

Charles Leclerc drove the SF-23 to just 156 thousandths behind the Red Bull: in the flying lap the Monegasque found a good lap, while with the hard tires he gave the sensation of dealing with a car that was very sensitive to roughness, so It’s that Carlos Sainz didn’t go beyond eighth place with a gap of six tenths. Ferrari hasn’t brought anything new to the USA, while Lewis Hamilton has a revised Mercedes in the background: the W14 is a prefiguration of solutions that James Allison is thinking of for the next one, approaching the concepts of Red Bull. It seemed that the Englishman could aim for the best performance, but Lewis ended up in traffic and to avoid an opponent he ran wide: if he had been in qualifying he would have had his performance taken away. At the end of the session, George Russell moved up to sixth place just before the flag after working according to the race.

Sergio Perez is fourth with the second Red Bull: the Mexican knows he is being monitored by the leaders of Milton Keynes and started the weekend cleanly, without making any mistakes and remaining three tenths behind the captain, an acceptable margin compared to recent performances .

The surprise of the round is certainly the new Haas with Kevin Magnussen capable of bringing the VF-23 with the sloping bellies like Red Bull to fifth place: the Dane with 1’36″472 left half a second to Verstappen, but, for example, he gave two places to Russell’s Mercedes, a sign that the car revised and corrected by Simone Resta expresses qualities that the old version did not show. Confirmation also comes from Nico Hulkenberg who climbed to ninth place, finishing close to Carlos Sainz.

Alexander Albon’s performance with Williams was positive: the Anglo-Thai was seventh with the FW45 in US livery, just like Red Bull and Haas. Grove’s car seems to be going well because Logan Sargeant earned 11th place, canceling his retirement due to a physical crisis in Qatar.

The top 10 is completed by Pierre Gasly with Alpine, with Esteban Ocon two positions behind, but with a significant gap from his transalpine companion: over three tenths. Yuki Tsunoda placed his modified AlphaTauri in 13th place: the Japanese was in great shape with the medium compound, with the red he was content to stay ahead of the returning Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian is close to Yuki, a sign that he is not affected by his five-race absence due to a broken hand in Holland.

The McLarens are in difficulty: Lando Norris is 15th, while Oscar Piastri is even 19th. In fact, last, because a very unlucky Lance Stroll once again had to deal with a technical problem: he lapped at the start of the session, on the fifth lap he was called to the pits for a brake problem and was never seen again. Alonso was also stopped as a precaution, but Fernando was able to complete 19 laps and collect useful data for the AMR21 with various modifications. The Spaniard finished in 18th place, so he doesn’t seem satisfied, given that he also finds himself in front of the Alfa Romeos of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, 16th and 17th respectively with a C43 equipped with a new floor.