Verstappen disses the booers again. But does this behavior belong in this sport?

The seasoned Formula 1 fan cannot get used to it: the extreme cheering or booing at a Grand Prix. It’s really a recent thing. In the past, the audience would boo if something was really going on.

Think of the 2002 Austrian GP, ​​which Barrichello was supposed to win, but had to let Schumacher pass ‘for the championship’. Schumi became world champion that year with exactly twice as many points as Rubens. Or think of the United States GP in 2005, when only six cars appeared at the start.

Yesterday it happened again. The public was not very happy that Max Verstappen had won the race. They showed this by booing during the interview, the ceremony and the national anthem. During the Wilhelmus – where you have to cry – ‘the crowd’ shouted as loudly as possible ‘Checo, Checo, Checo.’

These are, of course, fans of the demonstrably inferior Sergio Pérez. Because Sergio is in a crisis of form, Verstappen has to suffer. Logically? No, but sentiments are never actually logical. It didn’t seem to bother Verstappen much, judging by his statement via Viaplay after the race:

I don’t mind the booing. At the end of the day, I’m the one who goes home with the cup, so I don’t care. Max Verstappen, disses the booers.

Will be fun next week

Now it is not surprising that there are Sergio fans in Texas. In any case, there is not much to enjoy for the American F1 fan. Logan Sargeant finally got his first point yesterday, but is not structurally participating at the front. So then someone from the same continent is good enough. In addition, many people of Mexican descent live in Texas (which borders Mexico).

The next race will be a little more intense during the Mexican GP. Sergio Pérez is an absolute hero for ‘his people’. So if Verstappen wins the GP again – and that is quite possible given his speed and form – the public will most likely react the same, albeit a bit more intensely. We just don’t have the idea that it matters much to Verstappen.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader, what do you think? Is that cheering and booing what comes with Formula 1? Or is it gut emotions that can remain with football? let us know in the comments!

