It was a seventeen-race long ride, but Max Verstappen finally managed to put the seal on the most important trophy of the season, the one that crowned him world champion for the third time in his career. The points necessary to achieve the third title arrived thanks to a comeback second place, behind only Oscar Piastri, who managed to manage the situation well with the average, remaining in the top positions and then waiting for the soft tire to drop on the car by George Russell, who then also slipped off the podium.

After having slipped to sixth position after the traffic lights went out, the Dutchman began his comeback, recovering positions lap after lap, until he reached third place before the entry of the third SC due to the entry involving Sergio Perez, the only ones who could still challenge him for the title, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg.

At that moment, in reality, even Verstappen himself was experiencing some problems in terms of tire management despite the average, mainly due to the need to push to recover positions and close the gap to Piastri as quickly as possible. However, the entry of the safety car neutralized the situation again and, with a few laps to recover, including one lost to overtake George Russell, the McLaren driver managed to manage a two-second advantage until the checkered flag.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, even if the stage triumph did not arrive, second place was still enough to achieve the third title: “Obviously it’s a fantastic feeling. It’s been an incredible year. Lots of great races. Obviously I’m super proud, but also super proud of the team’s work. It was really nice to be part of this group of people. And yes, being three-time world champion is truly incredible,” explained Verstappen.

In addition to tomorrow’s race, there are still 5 events before the end of the season. An opportunity to continue to enrich his palmares by giving the team new triumphs: “We will continue to push. We will try to do our best. Today was also quite an emotional race and it was a bit of a shame with the Safety Cars, but overall it went well. It was fun. And yes, obviously I’m incredibly happy right now.”

Verstappen also wanted to celebrate the person who actually won the race, Oscar Piastri, his first success in Formula 1, albeit in the sprint: “He had a great race. It wasn’t easy, I think, because we were on medium tires and there were some softs around us, so they had a bit more grip at the start. But he was very good. I did everything to try to recover. But in the end we didn’t succeed.”

