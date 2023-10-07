It is almost ironic for Max Verstappen to celebrate his announced third world title with a second place. It’s not like him, especially in 2023, but for once the day’s spoils ended up in the background. “Max, forget Norris”, was the decisive message from the track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, an order respected but not without having first tried (for a couple of laps) to see whether Oscar Piastri’s McLaren could be reachable or not. In reality, Verstappen had already been world champion for fifteen minutes, exactly from the moment Sergio Perez ended up in the sand at the third corner, but the team wanted to celebrate its champion under the checkered flag, and so it was.

In the history of Formula 1 there have been seasons that have gone to the archives with discussions still open, with verdicts that have left a bad taste in the mouths of more than a few fans, but there are no stories about 2023.

Verstappen has branded the world championship starting from the Miami Grand Prix, imposing his law from the height of absolute superiority. The opponent was missing, but it’s not his fault, the only rider capable of annoying him could have been his teammate, but he has been totally wrecked since the beginning of the summer.

On the return lap, Christian Horner reminded Max of who he joined in the roll of honor of Formula 1, Ayrton Senna, Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet, but Verstappen is still in the midst of his journey.

Max was never one of many. The controversial debut in Toro Rosso at 17 years old, the victory in the first race at the wheel of Red Bull, and flashes of class launched in seasons characterized by Mercedes domination. From the moment he had a world championship car at his disposal he always hit the mark, questionably so in 2021, without any discussion in the following two seasons. The eternal debate of the driver who wins thanks to the best car makes little sense, much more indicative is observing the attitude of those who work with Max on a daily basis.

Max Verstappen is celebrated world champion for the third time in his career

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have never been very condescending towards their drivers, they didn’t flinch even when Sebastian Vettel decided to leave the team in 2014.

Everything has changed with Verstappen, he is pampered, supported, paid as never before by Red Bull, who rushed to secure him two years ago with a contract that guarantees his presence in the team until the end of 2028. These are gestures that demonstrate a value added considered fundamental, which is what we see on the track. The RB19 is undoubtedly an extraordinary car, but it is in the hands of Verstappen, and this aspect often emerges from the statements of Horner and Marko.

None of the opponents in the last two years have risked losing to Newey, beaten by Alonso (and not only) in the Vettel era, the respect that Verstappen has earned among his colleagues is also something that has rarely been seen in history of Formula 1.

Everyone in the paddock is aware that to win it will be essential to beat him, Max Verstappen, above all, and it is not certain that with the same technical performance the feat is possible. We are in the presence of a rider who is branding his era, the question is only how long he will continue to express himself at current levels, an extraordinary package of speed, race vision and an incredible talent in managing to stay an inch out of the way. trouble. Verstappen has raised the bar, by a lot, and today it is really difficult to imagine him in a role other than the one celebrated this evening on the Lusail circuit.

