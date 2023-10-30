The FIA ​​corrects itself. At the end of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and George Russell were summoned by the Stewards for having slowed down significantly when exiting the pit lane during the Q1 session. After being listened to, the stewards decided to acquit them, with a reason destined to form jurisprudence in the future. The rule that imposes a minimum travel time between the two safety car lines, located after the exit from the pits (SC2) and just before entering the pit lane (SC1), was introduced starting from the Grand Prix of ‘Italy to prevent the drivers (especially on some tracks) from slowing down dangerously in the last stretch before launching for the flying lap. A situation that has arisen on several occasions and is potentially very dangerous.

Having to respect a minimum time, the team strategists already from the following weekend in Singapore instructed the drivers by asking them to create space from the car in front of them (in order to avoid dirty air) before passing on the SC2 line, since once crossed , the new rule no longer allows you to slow down. As had already happened in Marina Bay, yesterday too in Mexico a long traffic jam was created at the exit of the pits, and the Verstappen-Russell-Alonso trio ended up in the crosshairs of the race direction for having slowed down noticeably.

The Stewards’ verdict, however, recognized that what happened in the pit lane was “the direct consequence of the implementation of the minimum time imposed between SC2 and SC1, introduced (correctly) to avoid dangerous slowdowns on the circuit during qualifying”. “We note that the drivers, precisely because they are called upon to respect the minimum time – continues the FIA ​​note – try to create manageable distances compared to the cars in front of them, but at the same time they are also required to avoid stopping unnecessarily at the exit of the pits avoiding driving very slowly. All parties, including the Stewards, firmly believe that it is better to have a pit lane slowdown than a potentially dangerous situation with slow-moving cars on the track. We believe that the drivers involved acted in good faith by giving priority to safety, and it is to be hoped that a better solution will be found to regulate exits from the pits.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

“I think that the system itself is not correct – commented Verstappen – we need to find another way to manage this situation even if I understand that it is not simple. At the moment the only point where we can leave a correct distance to the car in front of us is the pit lane, and I don’t see where the potential problem is. As far as I’m concerned, I think we need to be a little more lenient in these circumstances, we are in the pit lane and there are no potentially dangerous situations.”

“I think slowing down in the pit lane is really the least of the problems – reiterated Leclerc – I remember that in Spa in the last sector the difference in speed between those who were launching themselves and those arriving on a fast lap was crazy, the current situation is really the least of the problems.” Qualifying drivers know they have to be at least six seconds behind a car in front of them, and this leads them to create sufficient space before passing on the SC2 line. “Being closer means having a great chance of throwing away the lap – concluded Leclerc – and especially in Q1, with twenty cars on the track, there is a big risk”. The topic will be addressed by the International Federation together with representatives of riders and teams to seek corrective measures that will be implemented in the 2024 sporting regulations.

