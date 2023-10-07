Max Verstappen is just a whisker away from winning his third world title in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver arrived in Qatar with 400 points and 177 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who is the only who can still arithmetically stop the Dutchman’s dream.

Even by winning all six remaining Grands Prix and the three Sprints, the Mexican would reach a maximum of 403 points. This means that Max could become champion already today in Lusail, taking home 3 points in the Sprint.

Taking into account the scores up for grabs in the short race on Saturday, which range from the winner’s eight to the single point of eighth place, Verstappen would only need to place sixth to celebrate without even having to look at how his boxmate placed. .

If Checo doesn’t finish in the top three positions, however, Max would be champion even if he retired. Furthermore, if Perez were to place second or third, Verstappen would instead need a seventh or eighth place respectively to arithmetically close the score today.

Among other things, the situation seems to smile on the world leader, who will start from the third spot on the Sprint starting grid, while Perez will only line up in eighth position. In any case, Max would still find himself in a strong position tomorrow, given that he signed pole position for the long race, while Perez’s twin RB19 will only line up in 13th position on Sunday’s grid.

