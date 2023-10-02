Get the Logitech G213 Prodigy for less than the MSRP thanks to this Amazon offer.

If you are looking for a gaming keyboard that is splash resistant and has a built-in wrist rest, then you might be interested in the Logitech G213 Prodigy. It is worth mentioning that it has more than 1,400 ratings and the reviews are mostly positivehence it has an average score of 4.3 stars out of 5so it is a keyboard that is worth it, and even more so now that it is on sale.

The Logitech G213 Prodigy, which normally has a recommended price of 87.99 euros, is now available for only 56.50 euros on Amazon (36% discount), while at MediaMarkt it costs 63.99 euros. Therefore, it is a good time to buy this mid-range keyboard at low-end price. Although it is not its historical minimum price, it is still an offer you can’t miss.

This keyboard not only stands out for its attractive price, but also for being very versatile. It is equipped with Logitech G Mech-Dome switches, so Delivers precise tactile feedback, similar to a mechanical keyboard. Also has LIGHTSYNC RGB backlight adjustable. Regarding the latter, you can customize it by installing the Logitech G HUB software. This program is available for Windows and macOS.

Returning to the topic of the switches, it is worth mentioning that they have a standard height, with a total travel of 4 millimeters and an actuation force of 50G. But this is not all, since we are talking about a silent keyboard. In this sense we could say that the Logitech G213 Prodigy offers some of the best features of gaming keyboards, but being a membrane one.

In short, the Logitech G213 Prodigy It is much more than a simple gaming keyboard, and if you finally get it you won’t regret it. Right now it is one of the best gaming keyboards that you can buy for less than 60 euros. Although it has been on sale for a few years, it is still a very interesting option that is on par with many of the more modern mid-range keyboards. Therefore, it is a safe bet in the short, medium and long term. Now, remember that it is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time. At the time of writing these lines there are units available, but we do not know if for long.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.