The computer of one of Garcia’s staff members went out of action due to some thrown liquids. Digos brought the situation under control during the break

Other problems during Verona-Napoli. After the clashes between the Azzurri fans and the police before the match, which Garcia’s team won 3-1, other unpleasant episodes occurred. Napoli, in fact, reported to the federal prosecutor the violent behavior suffered by a member of the Azzurri staff in the press gallery. At the end of the first half, Garcia’s technical collaborator, recognizable by his club jacket, was the victim of a repeated throwing of various objects and liquids towards the press gallery, with several people hit and unable to work (including journalists).

It’s not all. The data collection computer used by the collaborator involved is out of order, as demonstrated by some photos circulating on social media. The greatest tension occurred at the end of the first half, when Digos intervened to put everything under control.