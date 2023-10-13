Lawsuit against Benfica for 350 thousand euros. The entrepreneur claims a commission from Pawel Dawidowicz’s transfer to Hellas Verona.

Daniel Weber, agent of Polish central defender Pawel Dawidowicz, is suing Benfica for an alleged debt of 350 thousand euros. The information is contained in an October 9 case at the Central Civil Court in Lisbon.

This is a debt relating to a commission on Dawidowicz’s transfer to Hellas Verona in 2019, an operation which at the time had brought in 3.5 million euros for Benfica’s coffers.

Pawel Dawidowicz joined Benfica in 2014, from Lechia Gdańsk, but never made his first team debut in Lisbon. Still playing for the Italian club, Dawidowicz made 70 appearances for Benfica’s B team in two seasons, before going on loan in three consecutive seasons, the last of which was at Hellas Verona, from which he was finally bought out.

October 13, 2023 (changed October 13, 2023 | 12:50)

