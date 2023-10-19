Venture Capital, total investments reach 302 million

Investments over 300 million in the third quarter of 2023, for 65 investment rounds (of which 14 Series A and 6 Series B) and 11 exits recorded, with Bending Spoons being the company that closed the round with the highest amount high (100 million). Comparing the European scenario with the Italian one, we see how in Q3-23 in Europe a collection of 15.8 billion euros was recorded (+6% vs Q2-23) and an estimated number of rounds higher than 2,200 (-21% vs Q2-23). However, in 2023 there is a decline in the number of rounds compared to the last two years, accompanied by a proportional reduction in the amount invested. In Italy, 65 rounds were recorded in Q3-23, in line with the 69 in Q2-23 (-6%) and with the average of the past 5 years (-1%). Collection, however, is increasing compared to Q2-23 (from 265 to 302 million, +14%) and the average of the past five years (+23%). After the drastic decline in Q4-22, the amount collected in Italy has progressively increased, highlighting a more marked growth trend compared to Europe.

This is the photograph taken from the seventh edition of the Quarterly Observatory on Venture Capital in Italy, created by Growth Capital, the leading tech investment bank in the Venture Capital ecosystem, in collaboration with Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian association of Venture Capital, investors in innovation and innovative startups and SMEs. Since 2022, the Observatory has been analyzing the performance of investments and Venture Capital trends in Italy on a quarterly basis, also offering a comparison between the Italian VC market and that of the main European countries.

The Observatory was presented today in Rome as part of the “Venture Capital, engine of innovation” event, organized by the Italian Tech Alliance in partnership with LVenture Group at the company’s headquarters, which saw the participation of the main players in the world of Italian VC and numerous institutional investors.

“Despite the global economic context, the third quarter of 2023 saw the highest raising of the year for Italian Venture Capital. As expected, 2023 is proving to be a year of consolidation, already exceeding the number of exits recorded throughout 2022. In particular, the number of Pre-seed rounds is growing and the number of Seed and Series A rounds remains constant, creating thus a pipeline for future Late Stages” comments Fabio Mondini de Focatiis, Founding Partner of Growth Capital.

“The Italian VC market needs to be supported in its consolidation, and this can only be possible with a paradigm shift, increasing the involvement and participation of those subjects such as institutional and corporate investors, who in recent years have given signals positive but which can increase one’s presence in the sector and represent the real keystone for the growth of the ecosystem, explains Francesco Cerruti, General Director of the Italian Tech Alliance. Initiatives like today’s allow for constructive discussion between all actors, encourage the development of positive synergies and give visibility to success stories and experiences. There is still a lot to do to align the Italian market with that of the main European countries, but we are convinced that it is not too late to close the gap, which we hope can also be filled thanks to the work of the new leaders of CDP Venture Capital, the main public vehicle to support the innovation ecosystem”.

In Q3-23, Pre-seed and Seed were confirmed as the most frequent type (65% of the total) and Series B+ were the most significant type in terms of amount (64% of the total).

Looking at the first nine months of 2023, the distribution of the number of rounds by type is comparable to what was recorded on average in the last 5 years, with an increasing discontinuity in the Pre-seeds. The distribution by amount invested, however, presents more marked differences compared to the historical average, with an increase in Serie A and a reduction in Late Stage.

Looking at individual sectors, in Q3-23, Software (€118M) is the first sector by amount invested, followed by DeepTech (€66M) and Smart City (€62M). Regarding the number of rounds, Smart City has 12 rounds, DeepTech 11 and Life Sciences 8.

At the top of the ranking of the top 5 deals of the quarter we find Bending Spoons which closed a 100 million Growth VC round (investors: Baillie Gifford, Cherry Bay Capital Group, Cox Enterprises, Neuberger Berman, NUO Capital, Tamburi Investment Partners), followed in second place by Arduino (Series B, 20 million; investors: CDP Venture Capital, Anzu Partners, ARM) and in third place by Leaf Space (Series B, 20 million; investors: CDP Venture Capital, NEVA SGR, Primo Ventures, RedSeed Ventures , SIMEST, Whysol Investments). Fourth position for Homepal, which raised 15 million in a Series B round (investors: Intesa Sanpaolo, BPER), followed in fifth position, tied, by Cleafy (Serie A, 10 million; investor: United Ventures) and by E- Gap (Series A, 10 million; investor: ITAS Mutua).

In Q3 2023, 11 exits were recorded, all through M&A and, as already in Q1 and Q2-23, the majority of exits (4) concerned the Software sector.

The attractiveness of the Italian market for international investors – On average, from 2018 to today one third of investors active on the Italian market are international. In the first nine months of 2023 their participation remained steadily above 35%, with values ​​comparable to the previous two years. Analyzing the last six years, on average, 61% of investors come from Italy, 20% from the rest of Europe, 12% from the United States and 7% from the rest of the world. From 2018 to today, just under two hundred (191) European investors have participated in capital increases in Italian startups (the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain are the most represented countries). In the last four years, 26% of rounds with amounts exceeding one million euros saw the presence of at least one international investor. A percentage that rises to 55% in rounds exceeding 10 million and to 85% in those exceeding 30 million, confirming a correlation between round size and participation of foreign investors.



