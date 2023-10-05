Following Carnage’s attacks across the Multiverse, the Marvel Universe is in the hands of a few young heroes.

Knull is the god of symbiotes in Marvel

In recent months, marvel’s crimson symbiote, Carnage, has gained a lot of popularity. Following the tragic death of Knull, the god of the symbiotes, Venom took on the role of King in Black in Marvel, attempting to lead the symbiotes down the path of light and goodness. Carnage He rejected it and immediately moved wind and tide to appropriate that title. To do this, Carnage is hunting down some of the most powerful symbiotes in the Multiverse to kill them and take over their abilities. All with the purpose of having Enough power to face Venom.

The course of violence that is taking place Carnage in it Marvel Universe has led many symbiotes to take the decision to meet to confront the villain. Although the symbiotes have earned the title of hero, their dedication is not worth the most disconcerting truth they have discovered. Dylan Brockbetter known as Virusnor what it says about all the young heroes in the pages of Marvel Comics.

After venturing into a world that is still in the midst of knull’s invasionthe symbiote heroes of the comic The Death of the Venomverse #5 They agree to know what is the best time to confront Carnage. Leading the team is none other than a version of young Dylan Brockspecifically Anne Weying’s son, also known as Agent Venom, who has the Virus suit that allows them to jump through different realities. The reality is that Dylan Brock must win his battle because if Carnage rises with victory, the rest will lose absolutely everything.

The version of Dylanwho now has the Virus armor, may not be as powerful as the Dylan Brock original del Marvel Universebut he knows something about superheroes. Life for this Dylan was quite heartbreaking in his own worldleaving him fully aware of both the threat the symbiotes pose and the good they can do. Dylan has shown to have very good mental strength For this reason, and, furthermore, their willingness to overcome the worst situations is truly incredible.

Can’t stop talking about the battles Dylan has fought since he joined his mother’s crusade to drag Carnage into the shadows. Watching so many other heroes give their lives is a situation that would traumatize almost anyone else, but Dylan has only found his own path because of it. All the death and destruction he has been exposed to simply reinforces the terrible circumstances against which Dylan He already knew he was fighting, and he knows exactly how much is at stake if he and his allies fail in their mission.

The current situation of the youngest symbiote heroes is one of pure survival. There is no greater purpose than to secure the future of the Multiverse from the siege it is causing Carnage. If this continues, Dylan will have no choice but to risk his life in the fight against Carnage and the stakes for him are not very high. The idea of ​​a child carrying the entire weight of Marvel on his shoulders against Marvel’s most dangerous symbiote It is absolutely heartbreaking. However, young Dylan is not alone in this either, as there are many other young heroes who will fight with him to ensure the safety of the Marvel Universe.

The comic The Death of the Venomverse #5 It is now available.

