The new Venom comic establishes a hierarchy of colors, making it clear which colors are the most important

How strong, Venom fans. Have you ever wondered, does the color of the symbiote really matter? The new Venom comic not only puts an end to an intense debate that has been spreading like wildfire in the Marvel community for some time, but it also does so with an impact that you will see. Yes, colors do matter and hey, the answers may surprise you.

Eddie Brock goes on a stroll through the distant future in ‘Venom #8’, and no, he doesn’t encounter the androids from Dragon Ball Z. He stumbles upon a gigantic red symbiote that appears stronger than its black version. Brock and Venom say, “Wow, that’s a red.” On board alarm.

Red vs black symbiotes

While the cinema dropped certain clues, such as in the movie ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, where Carnage himself was stronger for the simple fact of being “a red man”, the comic gives details that are pure gold for the fans. In the pages of this comic signed by Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, we are told confirms the existence of a color hierarchy in the symbiote world.

When symbiote enthusiasts began reading the ‘Maximum Carnage’ saga in Spider-Man Unlimited #1, many thought that the reason Carnage was red was because he fused with Cletus Kasady through their blood. But nothing could be further from the truth, what matters here, boys and girls, is the color.

The symbiote lives not only in red and black

If you thought that this mess of colors stops here, you are very wrong. What about green, purple or even yellow symbiotes? Well, that’s still up in the air, but we can’t forget the Anti-Venom white, one of the strongest symbiotes, which even has the power to kill other symbiotes. Come on, the hierarchy is not only in progress, but it comes with surprises.

And to make all this more juicy, all kinds of theories have been launched, including some that see the symbiotes as interchangeable in other arcs of the Marvel saga. But now it is clear that each color has its weight in the symbiote universe.

The next time you sit down to discuss the Marvel universe and someone comes up with the topic of symbiotes, you know what to say. No more fighting over whether color matters or not; Venom has spoken. Keep your eyes open for more updates that could change everything we know about these sticky, colorful beings.

Other less explored symbionts

If we talk about the symbiotes, we cannot fail to mention some other characters that have fascinated Marvel fans. Toxin, for example, is another red symbiote that, although less known, is also extremely strong and dangerous. Its red and blue appearance gives it a totally different look, as if it were the perfect mix between Venom and Spider-Man.

And what can you tell me about Scream, the yellow and black symbiote. Yes, Scream has been one of the few female symbiotes to capture the public’s attention. But could the yellow have something to do with their different abilities? It’s still a mystery.

Lastly, we cannot forget Hybrid, a symbiote that is literally a mix of four different symbiotes: Agony, Phage, Riot, and Lasher. Its colors are a melting pot that goes from yellow to blue and violet. Will Hybrid be the definitive symbiote due to its wide color palette?