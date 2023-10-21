In the brutal video game Spider-Man 2, the heroes will face Venom. But… Will this great villain have his own story alone?

One of the best video games of 2023 will be Spider-Man 2, where players will be able to control Peter Parker or Miles Morales. Among the villains we encounter are Kraven, the hunter and the powerful Venom.

But, there are many Marvel fans who wonder if Venom will have his own spin-off, just as he has had his solo adventures in the movies with the films starring Tom Hardy.

One of those responsible for these video games reveals that this could become a reality. These are his words.

Spider-Man 2 senior narrative director Jon Paquette acknowledged the demand for more Venom and chose his words carefully when discussing the future of the Marvel franchise, in an interview with Insider.

Venom

“So, this is what we are doing. We are focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we are going to do is wait to see how the fans react. “We’re going to listen to the fans and ask ourselves: Okay, what do the fans really want?”

“We’ll talk about things after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations.”

“Man, I remember as a kid being in my friend’s room reading Secret Wars and seeing the origin of the black suit. From there we went on to Knull, Klyntar’s kind of crazy stuff.”

“There is such a rich universe there, and there are so many things that the comics have done. We try to take all of that in, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise.”

Time for speculation. Spider-Man 2 will likely get DLC in the future, and assuming Venom makes it out of this game alive, he’ll have some sort of role to play. Despite being much larger than Peter Parker and Miles Morales, if scaled down, we imagine the game mechanics will be largely the same, making this a relatively easy project to produce. So this option should not be ruled out, but it is clear that for now there is nothing official.

Spider-Man 2 is now on sale for PS5. While the third Marvel / SONY film will be released on July 14, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the Hollywood strike.