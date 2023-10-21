Discover the clues about a possible exclusive game focused on Venom, Marvel’s most fearsome symbiote

You finish facing Venom in Spider-Man 2 and a single question invades your head: what if this monstrous symbiote had its own setting, its own adventure? Oh! There are already murmurs about possible downloadable content or even a spin-off.

Well then, Jon Paquette, the narrative director of Spider-Man 2, had talked. And she has done it carefully, without revealing too much, but leaving a blanket of expectation that has us all wide-eyed. “We’re focused on ‘Spider-Man 2’,” she says. “We’re going to wait and see how the fans react and ask ourselves: what do they really want?”

The potential of the Venom universe

It turns out that Venom is not just any ordinary villain. To introduce him to Spider-Man 2, Paquette and his team dove into comics from “Secret Wars” to the complex Klyntar mythology. Be careful, they haven’t done their homework halfway! “There is a rich universe there and the comics have done a lot. “We tried to take all of that, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise,” he explains.

It is evident that Venom and his ability to generate chaos would be a powerful addition to any video game. Imagine the game mechanics: a bigger and more brutal version of what we already have with Peter Parker and Miles Morales. In that sense, adding Venom as DLC or, even better, as the protagonist of his own story, would not be a crazy project.

To get us thinking, imagine New York infected with thousands of symbiotes caused by the invasion of Knull, the king of the symbiotes, or embodying the different versions of the black symbiote, like Eddie Brock or Flash Thompson as Anti-Venom (thus being able to exchange characters just like we do with Peter and Miles, each with their particular abilities).

From comics to your console

Of course, we can’t talk about Venom without going back to its roots in the comics. The character was created in 1988 as an antagonist to Spider-Man, but quickly gained his own space. Also known as the “Lethal Protector,” Venom has been on both sides of morality, sometimes being a villain and other times an anti-hero. This gives it a narrative versatility that is perfect for exploring in depth in a video game. That’s where Insomniac could really take advantage of this symbiote in an exclusive title.

Compared to other characters in the Marvel universe, Venom has a unique complexity. While other heroes and villains may be more linear, Venom is a constant dance between good and evil, fueled by his symbiotic relationship with his host. He’s not just Eddie Brock or anyone else who has carried the symbiote; He is an entity that changes and evolves. And if that doesn’t make you want a Venom-centric video game, then what will?

Adventure beyond the PS5

Spider-Man 2 is now available for PS5 and the synopsis promises big things: from faster web travel speeds to new powers. But beyond the Sony console, this launch has been global. The game invites you to “explore an expansive Marvel New York with faster web-swinging and new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities, and high-tech gear.”

If we had to bet, we would say that Spider-Man 2 will most likely end up receiving DLC ​​at some point, and Venom will be part of the action. But if Insomniac Games decides to give Venom its own spin-off, in the style of what we saw with Spider-Man: Miles Morales… we would have something truly spectacular.