Venom’s special effects artist hints at a bigger reason behind the symbiote’s redesign in the 2018 film.

The release of Sony Pictures’ Venom movie in 2018 generated great excitement among fans, despite the absence of Spider-Man in the plot. However, the redesign of the iconic Venom symbiote, especially the lack of the classic white logo on the chest, caused some controversy and disappointment among comic book fans.

Recently, a visual effects artist named Henning Sanden who worked on the 2018 film shared his perspective on the controversial redesign and suggested there could be deeper reasons behind this creative decision.

He lost the classic white spider on his chest.

The artist explained that politics and legal rights may have played a role in modifying the symbiote’s design in the film. While he did not provide specific details, this statement sheds light on the legal complexities surrounding comic book characters and their film adaptations.

Venom’s redesign, which excluded the white logo on the chest, could have been related to intellectual property rights agreements and possibly the agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony to share the character of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s important to remember that Venom and Spider-Man are intrinsically connected characters in the comics, as the alien symbiote originally fused with Spider-Man before bonding with Eddie Brock. However, in Sony’s Venom films, this connection was not explored in the same way due to the absence of Peter Parker.

Sony Pictures

The article also mentions that, at the end of Venom: There Will Be Carnage (2021), Eddie Brock’s character is in the MCU, raising questions about the possibility of a future interaction between Venom and Spider-Man on the big screen.

The next installment of the Venom franchise is scheduled for release in theaters on July 12, 2024. But after Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), we cannot rule out that we could see Spider-Man in the black suit.