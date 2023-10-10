Suara.com – Recently, Venna Melinda has become more active in sharing content on her TikTok account after officially ending her marriage to Ferry Irawan. One of her latest videos shows Venna Melinda trying out various filters available on the TikTok application.

“Move on what path?” write a description of the filter.

In the video, Venna Melinda looks stunning wearing matching pink clothes. He wore a patterned jacket filled with decoration on the front, with a veil that matched the color of the outfit. Her make-up looks striking, especially her bright red lips.

“Holiday route,” reads the ‘move on’ filter result, quoted from the Instagram account upload @lambe__danu on Monday (09/10/2023).

Also Read: Venna Melinda Responds to Athalla and Fuji’s Closeness: She Really Has Many Friends

Smiling and blinking slowly while using the filter, Venna Melinda looks very happy with the results. He looked surprised and happy, showing a big laugh when he saw the effect of the filter.

However, what caught the attention of many netizens was Venna Melinda’s fresh appearance after her divorce from Ferry Irawan. Many of them thought that he looked more radiant after going through the divorce process.

“But he seems fresher after the divorce,” commented @foc***.

“How come her face has changed to become prettier? I thought it was Alya Rohali,” added @nur***.

“But it’s true that when Ms. V got married, her face wasn’t as fresh, her appearance wasn’t as good as when she was single. When she separated, now she looks fresher and more beautiful,” said @ner****.

Also read: Fuji is pitied after Venna Melinda confirms that Athalla Naufal already has a boyfriend: It’s like it’s not worth it

“When I was still with Mr. IF, I saw Mrs. VM, she was very, very authoritative. Saluted, shy, she looked smart. The RT broke up and the second puberty hit, so it became like this. Still beautiful,” said @xf****. (Sekar Anindyah Lamase)