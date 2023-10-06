Venezuela’s national prosecutor’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Juan Guaidó, who is the best-known political opponent of authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro and who has been in exile in the United States since April. During a press conference, the head of the prosecutor’s office, Tarek William Saab, justified the arrest warrant by accusing Guaidó of having illegally appropriated funds from the state oil company PDVSA. The prosecutor’s office also said it will ask Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization, to issue a red notice, which consists of a request to the authorities of a country to locate, arrest and extradite a criminal or suspect: the red notice it can only be carried out at the request of the police forces of member states and, in some cases, of the UN or an international court.

In addition to being Maduro’s main opponent, in 2018 Guaidó was recognized by some countries as the legitimate president of Venezuela: he proclaimed himself president at the end of elections criticized for their lack of transparency and officially won by Maduro. In 2019, the National Assembly, the country’s main legislative body, appointed Guaidó as interim president as second in line to succession.

Over the past few years, Guaidó’s opposition to Maduro had lost strength: Maduro had succeeded in extending and strengthening his control and establishing diplomatic relations with a number of foreign governments, and Guaidó’s attempts to remove Maduro had systematically failed and his position was greatly weakened. Guaidó left Venezuela at the beginning of April, claiming that the Maduro regime’s threats towards him and his family had recently intensified. He had taken refuge in Colombia, but after a few days the Colombian government – led by Gustavo Petro, close to Maduro – had expelled him, and he went to the United States.