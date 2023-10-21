We don’t know what it is about spy stories during the Cold War that seduce us behind the wisps of cigarette smoke held by a captivating woman, in this case one named Velvet Templeton. Panini Comics, MI-5 and MI-6 join forces to barely let us breathe while we travel the world and sweat blood.

Looks are deceiving

Hiding behind a desk, serving as Secretary to the Director of the ARC-7 Agency, is something Velvet Templeton has been doing for over a decade. In the world of spies it is something that may not surprise us much, but when we know that it is one of the most dangerous operations and the entire history that it has lived behind it, that is when we realize its dedication to the cause, of the lack of scruples that is necessary to be able to pretend to be someone you are not. Velvet carries an enormous amount of experiences, not entirely pleasant, that will unfold throughout the fifteen episodes divided into three different story arcs.

Not only will she end up betrayed by her people, deep down she has been experiencing this scourge since she began espionage work. The virtues of the job can be limited to traveling around the world, leading a life accompanied by luxuries that in other circumstances could not be afforded and tasting some of the best wines extracted from the vineyards to the left and right of the banks of the Loire. However, when things go wrong and bullets start whistling close to our ears, that’s when we can see what kind of stuff this woman of a certain age is made of with excellent training and handling of complicated situations that exceeds the capabilities we can handle. aspire any of us.

By boat, by plane, by train…

As a good adventure starring those who serve the United Kingdom of Great Britain, the perfectly choreographed action scenes could not be missing. To achieve this, they do not skimp on such exotic locations as a train that travels through the Swiss Alps at night, a ship that sets sail from Scotland to dock in Norway or jumping by parachute over New York. But those small spaces, or immensely open ones, also force Velvet to develop her special style as a combatant who has to evade all kinds of persecutions, from her own companions to the French Gendarmerie, with the characteristic Képi hats. her.

Velvet will have to face extreme situations, which will lead her to discover what she is capable of, even to resolve personal doubts. And this is where one of the strong points of the narrative appears, the relationship that the protagonist maintains with the other characters. Distrust proliferates with every step we take, everyone around us can be masters in the art of deception, dragging us into a perfectly prepared trap, where the resources used can seem excessive, but it always seems little if the objective is to stop a fully motivated spy with elite training. And it’s not that Velvet is a novice or a confident woman, but when the enemy plays with your same weapons it is difficult to put up effective resistance.

Ed Brubaker weaves an intricate web, full of knots that hold together a whole network of intrigues, surprises and plot twists. He places the yellow tiles that make up the path to dynamit them the next moment and force us to walk along paths full of thorns, from which leaving unscathed is a utopia.

The hypervitaminized black genre

Drawing a chronicle like this requires a superlative artist, who plays with shadows as if he moved through them habitually. Steve Epting has left us some of the best pages that we can find in Marvel collections such as Captain America (also with Brubaker), the Fantastic Four or The Avengers, but the independent comic suits him wonderfully and this work that was once published by Image Comics is the living example of a cartoonist who finds the perfect place to develop the talent of capturing with extreme realism the daily atmosphere of those fifties, sixties and seventies that we see perfectly represented both in the costumes and in the vehicles that appear. throughout the pages.

Brubaker, who divides his arcs under the headings of “Before the End”, “The Secret Life of the Dead” and “The Man Who Stole the World” achieves a well-rounded, ruthless, complex and very enjoyable work. An adult reading, a responsible evolution, a return to the comfort zone of someone who had long remained a kind of sleeper agent. In a world in which men usually take center stage and women barely play the role of damsel in distress, or in the best of cases, femme fatale, the English screenwriter pulls out of the hat a Velvet that does not lose her essence as a woman while carrying out the dirty work, which is enjoyed from the adult perspective, from those moments of pause that precede the most visceral action. What a pleasure to enjoy readings like this.

