Director Hanny Van Geffen of CTP Veldzicht calls on all employees of the psychiatric clinic to contribute to ensuring that the clinic ‘is and remains a safe working and living environment for staff, patients and visitors’. She said this in response to the final report that the Justice and Security Inspectorate presented today about the fatal stabbing incident in the clinic on November 5 last year. One employee was killed and two other employees were injured. The perpetrator took his own life