That does not immediately mean that there is reason for a big party in Born.

We were recently introduced to the brand new MINI Cooper and the also brand new Countryman. Very nice, just not for VDL Nedcar. Neither car will be produced in Born. The last Limburg Minis will roll off the production line next year, after the last BMW has already rolled off the production line in 2022.

If you are dependent on one client, you are of course in a very vulnerable position and that has become painfully clear recently. VDL Nedcar has not been able to fill the void left by BMW and has had to dismiss almost half of its staff.

We have mainly heard bad news from Born lately, but now there is something positive to report. VDL has won yet another job from BMW. The ties will therefore not be broken after 2024.

VDL Nedcar will no longer assemble cars for BMW, but will do something else: battery modules. This concerns an order for 125,000 modules, which they will start working on in about a year. It will then keep them busy until at least 2035.

It is nice that BMW still gives VDL some work, but unfortunately this is only a relatively small job. Only a few dozen employees are needed to process this order. That is of course nothing for a company that currently employs just under 4,000 people.

BMW’s order also only takes up 10% of the production capacity dedicated to battery systems. And we are only talking about one production hall. VDL certainly does not have to stop their search for new clients just yet.

