The objective that Ferrari will pursue in the final six races of the 2023 season is very clear. The opponent to beat is Mercedes, the last obstacle to reaching second position in the Constructors’ classification.

The technical gap between the two single-seaters is very small, no major developments will come from both sides, thus leaving open a game that will be played on adaptability to the tracks and conditions.

In favor of Mercedes there is still an important margin of twenty points, while the trend confirmed after the summer break is going in the direction of Ferrari, with a balance (in the last four races) that has allowed the Scuderia to reduce the gap on the opponents by 36 points.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“On this occasion too, the objective will be to bring home a good haul of points which will allow us to continue fighting for second place in the Constructors’ classification – confirmed Frederic Vasseur – On paper the Lusail track promises to be another test severe for the SF-23, from Zandvoort onwards we have learned a lot about how to manage the package at our disposal and also in Qatar we will do our utmost to put Charles and Carlos in a position to fight in the very tight group that fights on the edge of thousandths at every race behind the backs of those who command the championship.”

At Losail the preparation work carried out on site will be fundamental, as there will only be sixty minutes of testing available before the qualifying session triggers the parc fermé regime.

“We are going to Qatar for the first time since the introduction of the new generation of ground effect single-seaters – concluded the team principal – and we will have only one free practice session given the return of the Sprint format, for which the preparation work carried out at home and in the simulator it will be even more important: we hope to arrive there as well prepared as possible.”

Among the new features that the teams will have to check there is also the new asphalt that has affected the entire track, as well as the new curbs, also in this case along the entire track. In describing all the changes made to the track compared to 2021 (which also include escape routes, guardrails and other minor aspects) the FIA ​​spoke of a circuit to be considered as new.

Read also: