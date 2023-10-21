The smile is there, but the feet are firmly planted in the Texan soil. Frédéric Vasseur was more than satisfied at the end of qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc giving Ferrari an unexpected pole in his 100th weekend as a Prancing Horse driver.

As we know, qualifying doesn’t award points. And it is precisely for this reason that there is tranquility at Ferrari ahead of the rest of the weekend. Pole, especially at tracks like Austin, does not guarantee high victory percentages at all. But it is still an important signal about the work – excellent – done this week to prepare for this weekend.

“It’s a good position for the starting position on Sunday. It’s a good result, but I’m especially happy with Charles’ return. It was important to do well for him and it’s the best way to prepare for Sunday’s race even if we know which will be very tough and difficult, but the points are awarded in the race. A good milestone for the team, though.”

“We are fighting with McLaren, but we are also in a very good position on the grid with Sainz. And it is the best way to prepare for the race. Without a doubt we can be more than satisfied with today’s qualifying. The sessions went well, so for very good now.”

Ferrari, especially with Leclerc, tried to manage the tires very well so as not to reach the end of the lap with the Soft tires too worn or overheated. Approaching the first sector delicately allowed the Monegasque to take pole. Vasseur himself underlined how tire management was an important factor in obtaining today’s result.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“We were also competitive in the first sector, but it was also a question of tire management and having a good balance between the first and last sectors. So overall we were competitive the whole lap and it was good preparation for the race “.

“We have to remain calm, because we are talking about hundredths. Verstappen had his time canceled and last week we lost positions by hundredths of a second. This means that the situation has not completely changed from one week to the next. We are in good conditions , but we’ll have to see in the race how we manage the long stints, because we didn’t do any long-distance simulations in Free Practice 1. Maybe it’s the track, maybe it’s other factors. But already this morning we saw that the pace was there and this is a good result for the team.”

If on the flying lap Ferrari had fewer doubts about its competitiveness, the situation is different regarding the long stints it will have to do in the race. Tire management will once again become a predominant topic, but the team – like its rivals – will start Sunday’s race blind in this regard. No one has managed to do race simulations, so tomorrow’s Sprint Race will be able to provide the first important indications in this sense.

“It will be difficult in the race because we are going blind. This morning with this format we didn’t do any long-distance simulations. We only did 2 laps in a row. It’s difficult to have a complete picture of the race, but it’s the same situation for everyone. There will be a total reset for Sunday and we will have to keep in mind that there will be the Sprint race, which will be the best way to prepare for Sunday’s race as it is the only session in which we will be able to do long stints”, concluded the Ferrari team principal.

