Ferrari came home with a fifth place and two more points lost to a Mercedes who, after the first few metres, had one car at the bottom of the field and the other stuck in the gravel due to contact in turn one. As the laps went by, however, George Russell was able to climb up the rankings with the only surviving W14, eventually overtaking Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and returning to fourth place overall, even if peppered with several regrets .

The Monegasque from the Red team was able to do little to stem the Briton’s comeback, even if at the end he hoped that a possible 5-second fine to the Mercedes driver for having received three track limit warnings could somehow turn the ranking around. In reality, in the end Russell remained within the number of infringements allowed by the regulations, thus avoiding a penalty and confirming his fourth place finish.

It was a complex weekend for the Ferrari and it returns to Maranello with a rather meager haul. In the sprint, the choice of soft did not particularly pay off, while in the race only one car was able to take to the track due to a problem encountered before the race on Carlos Sainz’s car.

“Overall it was a very difficult weekend, not only because of the curbs and tires, but I would also say that the wind and temperatures were very high. There was also sand on Friday. Overall it was very difficult. We can’t complain at the pit wall because, if we look at the drivers, for them it was even more complex on a physical level”, explained Frederic Vasseur to Sky Sport F1.

What stopped the Spaniard even before the start was a fuel leak in the tank, which the mechanics only noticed when they added petrol for the classic checks before the race as per the regulations. Once the technicians identified the problem they attempted to find a solution, but when they realized how extensive the damage was they realized there was little they could do. In fact, with the little time available there was no possibility of physically changing the tank.

“Yes, but there are regulations and we have to respect them. It was when we put the petrol in that the problem appeared, not before. You can say that we could have put the fuel in earlier but it doesn’t work that way. There definitely wasn’t enough time to change the tank,” Vasseur explained when asked if they could have noticed the problem earlier, suggesting it could be due to the impact on the curbs.

“I honestly don’t know, we need to investigate. There hasn’t been time to remove the tank yet, but probably yes (it’s due to the curbs), because the leak seems very large and therefore there is significant damage. It probably comes from yesterday’s last laps.”

“The curbs were too aggressive. I think the decision made over the weekend was a good one because it was because of safety. We found a solution for doing the race, but it is certainly not the ideal solution for managing the weekend, changing the track limits. I concentrated on the lap numbers for the pit stops to follow the rules.”

Looking at McLaren, the deficit from Oscar Piastri’s MCL60 is over thirty seconds. A gap that even left Charles Leclerc himself surprised, but the Red Team Principal underlined how part of this gap, although there was actually a deficit in pace, arose in a certain phase of the race.

“The gap is important, but we lost 90% of this gap in the second stint, in which we remained in traffic for a bit and suffered from graining on the tyres. We also had a deficit in pace, but not enough to represent such a large gap in the end.”

Both in Japan and Qatar, McLaren confirmed itself as the second force in the field, something that had not occurred in Monza and Singapore, which presented substantially different characteristics from the last two events. A concept also highlighted by Vasseur himself, who underlined that Austin will provide a clearer image of the values ​​on the field, given that it contains different types of corners, both fast and slow.

“If we look at the last two events, I would say they are behind the Red Bulls, but Qatar and Suzuka have characteristics in common, with a succession of high-speed corners. We are probably in a better condition than them in Monza and Singapore, but let’s see the next races starting from Austin, which is a mix of everything to understand where we will be. But I repeat, the conditions were very extreme, for the mechanics, for the drivers and also for the tyres. The next race in Austin we will find normal conditions.”

